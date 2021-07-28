Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

CDC leader: Masks, vaccination could halt surge

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Dr. Rochelle Walensky says new mask-wearing guidance, coupled with higher rates of vaccination against COVID-19, could halt the current escalation of infections in “a couple of weeks.”

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told “CBS This Morning” she hopes more stringent mask-wearing guidelines and other measures won’t be necessary as the country heads into the fall.

“We can halt the chain of transmission,” she said. “We can do something if we unify together, if we get people vaccinated who are not yet vaccinated, if we mask in the interim, we can halt this in just a matter of a couple of weeks.”

With the delta variant fueling a surge of infections across the country, the CDC on Tuesday recommended even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in areas where the variant is prevalent.

Walensky says the new guidance was prompted by data that vaccinated people can pass on the virus. However, the vast number of infections are occurring in unvaccinated people, she noted. Walensky said 80% of the counties with the highest number of infections have less than 40% of people vaccinated.

The nation is averaging more than 57,000 cases a day and 24,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The guidance on masks in indoor public places applies in parts of the U.S. with at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 12 p.m. Tuesday.
Victim identified in fatal Paddock Hills crash
Alleged dispute over Instacart trip caught on Ring camera
Tri-State woman recounts ‘scary’ Instacart delivery experience
Todd Daniel (left) and Alan Daniel (right). Alan Daniel is a trustee in Madison Township and...
Corruption investigation underway in Butler County, sheriff confirms
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

In this Saturday, July 17, 2021, photo, a copy of a covenant for property now owned by Fred...
State lawmakers work to strip old ‘whites only’ covenants
From left to right: Brian McGuire, Thomas Hall, Alan Daniel.
Lawsuit: Madison Twp trustees met illegally, asked official to help cover it up
Video shows an Atlanta police officer kicking a handcuffed woman in the head.
GRAPHIC: Video shows Atlanta police officer kick handcuffed woman in head
Cincinnati Children’s said they agree with recent guidance from the American Academy of...
Cincinnati Children’s recommends students returning to school wear masks
Police say theater workers cleaning up after a showing of “The Forever Purge” Monday night...
TikTok star wounded, friend fatally shot watching ‘Purge’