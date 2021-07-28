Contests
Cincinnati Children’s recommends students returning to school wear masks



By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Children’s announced they recommend that all students returning to in-person school wear masks to guard against the spread of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status.

The medical center said many children are not yet eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and others should mask because no vaccine is 100% effective at preventing infection.

They also recommend that teachers and staff should continue to wear masks.

"While each school district must decide the best way to safeguard students, it’s important to note that masks are about 85% effective in preventing the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Vaccines can provide even greater protection, but the federal government’s ongoing review of data from clinical trials may mean that children 11 years old and younger won’t be eligible for vaccination until late this year or early next year,” Cincinnati Children’s said in a statement.

Cincinnati Children’s said they agree with recent guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics that masks and vaccinations remain the most effective protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and risk of death from COVID-19.

“Cincinnati Children’s also agrees with the AAP on the importance of in-person learning for all children. Beyond academic instruction, the school environment plays a fundamental role in the healthy development of children – including social interaction, nutrition, mental health, social services, and extracurricular activities,” the medical center said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

