Driver intentionally hit cruiser during chase, potentially hurting 2 officers: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver is accused of intentionally striking a marked Cincinnati police cruiser during a chase, potentially injuring two officers, court records show.

Kyle Whittle, 23, of Madisonville, fled a traffic stop Tuesday when officers determined the vehicle she was driving had a stolen license plate, police wrote in a criminal complaint.

Whittle was arrested on two counts of felonious assault and one count each of failure to comply with police, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

She is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

These are the latest charges Cincinnati police have brought against her this summer, according to cout records.

Last month, police charged her with theft.

She and another suspect stole two TVs worth $446 from the Walmart store on Ferguson Road in Westwood on July 7, a criminal complaint alleges.

Whittle also faces charges of assault and criminal damaging in connection with an incident at the UDF store on Queen City Avenue in West Price Hill back on June 14.

Police wrote in an affidavit she assaulted someone at the convenience store and damaged $40 in merchandise she threw to the floor.

Both incidents were caught on surveillance camera, according to police.

