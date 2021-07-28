Golden alert for missing Florence woman with dementia

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Florence police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 78-year-old woman with dementia.

Vicki Lower was last seen at 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday at her residence in the Champion Club Apartments, police say.

She is driving a gold 2013 Toyota Corolla with KY plates 367VXM.

Lower is described as 5′3″ and 108 lbs. with long blonde/gray hair. Police say she has gaps in her teeth and is wearing blue earrings.

Her clothing is unknown.

Police say on prior occasions she’s been located in New Richmond, at the Belterra Race Track and in Covington.

If you have any information on Lower’s location, you’re urged to contact Boone County PSCC at 859.371.1234.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.