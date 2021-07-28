Contests
Higher humidity today, storms on Thursday

By Olga Breese
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Enjoy the sunny and dry forecast today. Humidity will slowly rise this afternoon ahead of our next cold front. Today’s high temperatures reach into the lower 90s but it will feel more like the mid 90s.

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Clouds build in early Thursday morning. While the morning commute may be dry for some, showers and storms are expected to develop around 9 a.m. Some storms could bring gusty winds and heavy downpours. Rain will be widespread Thursday afternoon, evening and night.

Another front crosses the Tri-State on Thursday night and Friday. Rain ends Thursday night and temperatures adjust behind the front. There is only a slight rain chance early Friday morning. Good news: Friday afternoon through late Sunday evening we’ll experience low humidity again which could continue into the middle of next week.

Weekend temperatures will fall into low 80s with noticeably lower humidity. Another chance of rain arrives late Sunday afternoon and early Monday morning ahead of a third front.

