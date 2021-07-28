Humidity On The Rise Wednesday, Storms Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dry Wednesday morning as humidity will rise on Wednesday afternoon with a high of 91 degrees. It will feel like the mid 90′s and then upper 90′s on Thursday as humidity rises ahead of our next cold front.

Good news though, Friday afternoon through late Sunday evening looks very nice with low humidity again and it could continue into the middle of next week.

Another front heads our way Thursday night and Friday and a third arrives Monday. Rain will be widespread Thursday afternoon, evening and night then end early Friday morning. The risk for some stronger storms will be possible on Thursday afternoon and evening with damaging wind possible. During that time a few heavy downpours are possible.

The weekend we will fall into low 80′s and lower humidity, with another chance of rain late Sunday and early Monday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.