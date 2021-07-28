Contests
Indiana man dies from garage explosion

Authorities say the man was working on a fuel tank near his garage when the explosion happened.
By Courtney King
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIPLEY COUNTY, Indiana (WXIX) - A man is dead Tuesday night from an explosion at his house in Southeast Indiana.

The incident occurred on South Benham Road in Versailles.

The coroner’s office confirms the man, 83, died from the explosion.

Authorities say the explosion happened in the garage and that the man was near the garage at the time.

A fire marshal says the man was working on a fuel tank when the explosion occurred.

His wife was also home but made it out ok, according to first responders.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

