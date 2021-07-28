Kentucky reinstates mask requirement for state buildings

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Masks or face coverings will once again be required in all Kentucky state buildings, Gov. Andy Beshear announced.

The masking requirement begins Thursday.

Beshear said every employee, regardless of vaccination status, in a state building and around others must wear a mask.

This includes anyone inside an executive branch building or office and inside state vehicles where another employee is present.

Beshear said employees who can practice social distancing in their office may take the mask off.

Employees who do not comply with the policy will be removed from government buildings.

Those visiting a state building will also be required to mask up.

