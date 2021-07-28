Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man convicted of killing officer, then attacks bailiff

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas man elbowed a bailiff attempting to handcuff him after the defendant was convicted of killing a San Antonio police detective.

Jurors deliberated 25 minutes Monday before convicting Otis McKane of capital murder in the November 2016 fatal shooting of Detective Benjamin Marconi.

McKane then elbowed a bailiff trying to handcuff him before several officers pushed him into an adjacent room.

Authorities say Marconi was fatally shot as he sat in his patrol car during a traffic stop not involving McKane.

The trial’s punishment phase began Tuesday afternoon with the struck bailiff’s testimony.

Prosecutors seek the death penalty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 12 p.m. Tuesday.
Victim identified in fatal Paddock Hills crash
Alleged dispute over Instacart trip caught on Ring camera
Tri-State woman recounts ‘scary’ Instacart delivery experience
Todd Daniel (left) and Alan Daniel (right). Alan Daniel is a trustee in Madison Township and...
Corruption investigation underway in Butler County, sheriff confirms
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

A defendant found guilty of murder attacked the bailiff after the verdict was read on Monday.
Defendant hits bailiff after guilty verdict read
FILE - In this March 13, 2007, file photo, Steven Avery listens to testimony in the courtroom...
‘Making a Murderer’ case: Court rules against latest Steven Avery appeal
Remington offered nearly $33 million to settle with nine families of Sandy Hook victims suing...
Gun maker offers $33M to settle suit by Sandy Hook families
Many teams are taking on the heat preparing for the upcoming season.
Athletes preparing for high school sports in extreme heat