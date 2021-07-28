ODOT orders part of highway memorial for fallen Cleveland police officer removed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -. Family and friends of a Cleveland police officer killed in the line of duty are upset after officials with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) ordered the partial removal of a highway memorial.

Officer David Fahey, 39, was killed by a hit and run driver on I-90 on Jan. 24, 2017.

There is a memorial sign for him located on I-90 near the W. 117th Exit that reads “Officer David Fahey Memorial Highway”.

The brown memorial sign is approved by ODOT; however, the Thin Blue Line Flag below the sign, is what needs to be removed, according to ODOT.

The memorial is located on I-90 West in Cleveland. ((Source: WOIO))

ODOT said no signage is allowed on state property unless it is approved.

“There are no exceptions to the rule,” said Isaac Hunt, ODOT Public Information Officer.

Amanda McFarland with ODOT told 19 news they spoke with Cleveland police this week and explained why the sign needed to be removed and requested they do so.

The hit and run driver, Israel Alvarez, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

