Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returning with longer hours, extra night

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is returning in September – with longer hours and an extra night of celebration.

The event, presented by Samuel Adams, will now open one day earlier and stay open one hour later, Thursday, Sep. 16 through Sunday, Sep. 19.

“Our community is roaring back, and Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is making its return in a big way,” said Jill P. Meyer, president and CEO of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, producer of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. “Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is one of our region’s best loved traditions and we’re excited - for our all of us - to eat, drink and dance together again.”

Expanded Oktoberfest Zinzinnati Days & Hours:

Thursday, Sep. 16, 5 p.m.- midnight

Friday, Sep. 17 - 11 a.m.-midnight

Saturday, Sep. 18 - 11 a.m.-midnight

Sunday, Sep. 19 - 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

The celebration of German food, beer, music, and traditions is held on Second and Third Streets downtown.

Due to the pandemic, last year Oktoberfest was celebrated online and at restaurants and bars at The Banks.

