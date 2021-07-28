Contests
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returning with longer hours, extra night

Oktoberfest will be bigger and longer this year.
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is returning in September – with longer hours and an extra night of celebration.

The event, presented by Samuel Adams, will now open one day earlier and stay open one hour later, Thursday, Sep. 16 through Sunday, Sep. 19.

“Our community is roaring back, and Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is making its return in a big way,” said Jill P. Meyer, president and CEO of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, producer of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. “Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is one of our region’s best loved traditions and we’re excited - for our all of us - to eat, drink and dance together again.”

Expanded Oktoberfest Zinzinnati Days & Hours:

  • Thursday, Sep. 16, 5 p.m.- midnight
  • Friday, Sep. 17 - 11 a.m.-midnight
  • Saturday, Sep. 18 - 11 a.m.-midnight
  • Sunday, Sep. 19 - 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

The celebration of German food, beer, music, and traditions is held on Second and Third Streets downtown.

Due to the pandemic, last year Oktoberfest was celebrated online and at restaurants and bars at The Banks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

