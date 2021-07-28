Reds make trade with Yankees

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds made a trade with the New York Yankees overnight, acquiring two veteran relief pitchers for a player to be named later.

“The #Reds have acquired RHP Luis Cessa and LHP Justin Wilson from the Yankees in exchange for a player to be announced later,” the team said in a tweet early Wednesday. “Welcome @LuisCessnaMX and Justin!”

Cessa, 29, has a 2.82 ERA this season across 29 outings. He’s struck out 31 and walked 17 in 38 1/3 innings.

Wilson, 33, has a 7.50 ERA in 21 appearances. He’s yielded 18 hits and 17 runs (15 earned) in 18 innings, striking out 15 and walking 9.

The Reds designated right-handers Ashton Goudeau and Edgar García for assignment to make room for the new relievers on the 40-man roster.

“RHP Ashton Goudeau and RHP Edgar Garcia have been designated for assignment,” the Reds tweeted.

The deal was announced early Wednesday, just after Cincinnati seized a 7-4 club victory over the Chicago Cubs and the Yankees won 4-3 at Tampa Bay.

