Severe thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, hail Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday as severe thunderstorms could bring damaging winds and hail.

The severe storms are possible mainly in the afternoon, FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer said.

There is a chance for strong pop-up storms, though, anytime after sunrise.

The main threat will be damaging wind gusts, but hail and an isolated weak tornado are also possible.

By Friday afternoon, the humidity will be dropping back to comfortable levels and the sky will be clearing except for the Northern Kentucky counties.

The Northern Kentucky area will be stuck with sticky humidity and a few showers until Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, an isolated shower or light thunderstorm is possible.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week look dry and pleasant.

