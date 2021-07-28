Contests
Shots fired amid fights at Springdale nightclub

Police responded to a report of shots fired and multiple people fighting at a Springdale...
Police responded to a report of shots fired and multiple people fighting at a Springdale nightclub late Tuesday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - Police responded to a report of shots fired and multiple people fighting at a Springdale nightclub late Tuesday.

Officers were called to Full Throttle at 11725 Commons Drive about 9:40 p.m.

No one was found suffering from gunshot wounds, police said early Wednesday.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springdale Police Department: 513-346-5760.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

Double Play