Shots fired amid fights at Springdale nightclub

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - Police responded to a report of shots fired and multiple people fighting at a Springdale nightclub late Tuesday.

Officers were called to Full Throttle at 11725 Commons Drive about 9:40 p.m.

No one was found suffering from gunshot wounds, police said early Wednesday.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springdale Police Department: 513-346-5760.

