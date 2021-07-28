Contests
Skull found by construction crew in Dearborn County prompts death investigation

By Jared Goffinet and Amber Jayanth
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A death investigation is underway after a construction crew found a skull in a rural area of Dearborn County.

Around 5 p.m., crews were working on Trackville Road when they made the discovery, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office.

The skull was found off of the roadway.

It is too early to say if this is a suspicious death, but the investigation is still underway, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies are continuing to search the area to collect any other possible evidence, the sheriff’s office said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

