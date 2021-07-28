Contests
Teens put down their phones, take outdoor adventures thanks to Tri-State nonprofit

Teens who might not be able to do so on their own can experience the outdoors with Adventure Crew.
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State nonprofit that encourages kids to explore nature recently sent a group of teens up north, and they came back calling it the adventure of a lifetime.

The teens, including Atlas Pflazgraf, went to the Canadian border to explore the boundary waters. During a week they might have spent most of their time on their phones glued to social media, instead they camped, hiked and canoed through Montana and Michigan.

“It was an experience that I’ve never gotten to have,” said Pflazgraf. “And it was definitely more eye-opening about the possibilities I have in the future.”

The life-changing trip was made possible by Adventure Crew, a free program that helps teens 13-18 explore nature. It relies on donations and other funding sources.

Adventure Crew also hosts Paddlefest, whose 20th installment is next weekend.

“Our mission is to break down all of the barriers so city teens have an opportunity to really experience nature in the same way as their suburban peers,” explained Adventure Crew Executive Director Kirsten MacDougal.

The trips impart life skills that the teens might not otherwise learn.

“To give them an experience of a lifetime,” says MacDougal, “It helps them to see the world in a whole new way, plus their part in this world in a whole new way, what their future could be. What the possibilities for themselves might be.”

Pflazgraf agrees.

“The Adventure Crew got me to get up, go outside and meet new people and sort of get outside my comfort zone, because I’m definitely an introverted person,” he said. “I think it’s hard to get people outside but I think it’s worthwhile because once you get outside it’s just, your whole body, you can feel the change and you’re relaxed and you get to see things like you would normally see but you take whole new interest.”

Adventure Crew also gives the teens opportunities to advance.

“Kids like Atlas, they’re our top kids as far as what they learned, how they can be part of our leadership team now and relaying that information and really help lead our adventures for us and with us,” MacDougal said.

