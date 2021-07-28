Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Thief uses U-Haul to steal kids’ party train

By WPLG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PARK, Fla. (WPLG) - The owner of a yellow trackless party train is back in business after the vehicle, stolen by a thief in a U-Haul truck, was returned.

“Kids, man, they have a fabulous time,” Greg Jackson, the owner of Tycoon Party Rentals, said.

Jackson loves his job and his yellow train, the main attraction of his small party rental business. He employs kids and pays them $10 an hour.

“We have almost 20 kids on our payroll to keep them off the streets, you know what I’m saying?” Jackson said.

All the good fun came to a screeching halt Monday morning just before 4 a.m.

A U-Haul drove to Jackson’s warehouse unit where the suspected driver hitched the train to it and hauled it away.

The theft happened in less than 10 minutes.

Moments after WPLG first aired the story, Jackson got a call from a viewer.

“Said, leave me anonymous but this is where your train is at, this is the address,” Jackson said.

WPLG captured the moment Miami Gardens Police arrived outside a home where Jackson’s yellow train was parked in the yard.

Police told WPLG the people who live here agreed to give back the train and Jackson took it, no questions asked

Someone at the home said they had purchased the train from someone else and had no idea it was stolen.

“Wow. I really don’t buy that story. We’re just glad we got our train back. That’s all we wanted,” Jackson said in response. “Now we can call our kids back up this weekend and tell them, ‘Listen, your job is back on.”

Police say the case is closed because Jackson isn’t pressing charges.

Copyright 2021 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 12 p.m. Tuesday.
Victim identified in fatal Paddock Hills crash
Todd Daniel (left) and Alan Daniel (right). Alan Daniel is a trustee in Madison Township and...
Corruption investigation underway in Butler County, sheriff confirms
Alleged dispute over Instacart trip caught on Ring camera
Tri-State woman recounts ‘scary’ Instacart delivery experience
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Authorities respond to an explosion in a home in Versailles, Indiana that resulted in one death.
Indiana man killed in garage explosion identified

Latest News

FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Senate GOP ready to move forward on $1T infrastructure bill
Arizona couple warns others about flash flooding after almost getting swept away.
Arizona couple escapes flash flooding while off-roading
Cooler weather and even some rain helped in the battle against some of the largest blazes but...
California, Nevada governors tour site of massive wildfire
Henry McDowell posted this photo on Facebook not long after police said he was wanted on...
Wanted man taunts North College Hill police with Facebook post
A sign reminds people that masks and social distancing is required at the Holland America...
Governments, businesses race to reimpose mask mandates