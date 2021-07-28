Contests
TQL Stadium to host US-Mexico 2022 World Cup qualifier

By Kim Schupp
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium will host the US-Mexico 2022 World Cup qualifier, Carl Lindner III, controlling FCC owner and CEO announced.

The qualifying match will be held on Nov. 12.

In March, representatives from FC Cincinnati, the City, and Hamilton County all met virtually with FIFA on their bid to be the host city for the 2026 World Cup.

Cincinnati’s bid to get the iconic sporting event centers around Paul Brown Stadium and not TQL Stadium.

The reason why Paul Brown Stadium is being eyed is because of capacity.

Cincinnati is among the 17 U.S. cities bidding for one of the 10 U.S. host city slots.

The list of US cities includes Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and Washington DC.

Three countries will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Canada and Mexico will have three host sites, while 10 will be in the US.

