Wanted man taunts North College Hill police with Facebook post

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A wanted man seems to be taunting police on social media while they try to find him.

Harry McDowell is wanted by North College Hill police on charges of stalking, domestic violence, aggravated burglary and more.

The department posted on Facebook his photo asking anyone with information about where McDowell is to call them.

Well, a Facebook user named “Steven Keonte Urkel,” who police confirmed is McDowell, posted his response on social media to the department.

McDowell did not stop with the Facebook post.

He called North College Hill police on Tuesday to tell them he will not turn himself in, according to the department.

An officer tells FOX19 NOW they are pulling in other departments to help find McDowell.

McDowell is described as 5′8″ and weighs 147 pounds.

Anyone that knows where he is or might be is asked to call police at 513-521-7171 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

