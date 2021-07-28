Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Wanted man taunts North College Hill police with Facebook post

Henry McDowell posted this photo on Facebook not long after police said he was wanted on...
Henry McDowell posted this photo on Facebook not long after police said he was wanted on several charges.(Facebook)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A wanted man seems to be taunting police on social media while they try to find him.

Harry McDowell is wanted by North College Hill police on charges of stalking, domestic violence, aggravated burglary and more.

The department posted on Facebook his photo asking anyone with information about where McDowell is to call them.

Well, a Facebook user named “Steven Keonte Urkel,” who police confirmed is McDowell, posted his response on social media to the department.

McDowell did not stop with the Facebook post.

He called North College Hill police on Tuesday to tell them he will not turn himself in, according to the department.

An officer tells FOX19 NOW they are pulling in other departments to help find McDowell.

McDowell is described as 5′8″ and weighs 147 pounds.

Anyone that knows where he is or might be is asked to call police at 513-521-7171 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 12 p.m. Tuesday.
Victim identified in fatal Paddock Hills crash
Todd Daniel (left) and Alan Daniel (right). Alan Daniel is a trustee in Madison Township and...
Corruption investigation underway in Butler County, sheriff confirms
Alleged dispute over Instacart trip caught on Ring camera
Tri-State woman recounts ‘scary’ Instacart delivery experience
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Authorities respond to an explosion in a home in Versailles, Indiana that resulted in one death.
Indiana man killed in garage explosion identified

Latest News

Authorities respond to an explosion in a home in Versailles, Indiana that resulted in one death.
Indiana man killed in garage explosion identified
Many teams are taking on the heat preparing for the upcoming season.
Athletes preparing for high school sports in extreme heat
Oktoberfest will be bigger and longer this year.
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returning with longer hours, extra night
TQL Stadium can hold up to 26,000 fans.
TQL Stadium to host US-Mexico 2022 World Cup qualifier