CPS transportation director put on leave after contentious busing plan rollout

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati Public Schools’ director of pupil transportation has been placed on administrative leave following the controversial rollout of a new busing plan for students.

In a statement to our media partners at The Enquirer on Thursday, the district said a human resources investigation is underway.

“A Director-level CPS employee was making decisions without involvement of senior administration or the board, as well as misrepresenting discussions with SORTA,” the statement said.

The Enquirer verified with district officials that the employee is Loren Johnson, who leads the district’s transportation department.

What happened at SORTA’s board meeting?

On Tuesday, the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) announced during a special board meeting that dedicated Metro bus routes for students would be eliminated and the students in grades 7-12 who use those routes will be given regular bus passes.

SORTA touted the plan as an improvement to service after missing an average of 300 rides a month this spring on these dedicated routes, also called XTRA routes. With a recently-passed transportation levy, SORTA said it has expanded its services and students will have more reliable and flexible service under the new plans.

SORTA officials also said this plan was developed in conjunction with Cincinnati Public Schools. But on Wednesday, the school board and superintendent said they opposed the plan and wanted the routes reinstated.

In an effort to untangle what happened, The Enquirer obtained a batch of emails that show how the plan came together through a public records request to SORTA.

The emails show that there was a plan for a joint press release about the busing changes planned for July 21, but the school district abandoned that plan after a fact-finding session with the school board on July 19.

“The elimination of XTRA routes was positioned to CPS leadership as non-negotiable and the result of a staffing shortage,” the district said in a statement to The Enquirer. “At no time was this perceived by CPS leadership as a positive change for our students or as something we had the ability to influence. Rather, it was a challenging situation that we were prepared to help our families navigate.”

Emails show how the busing plan developed

So how did this plan come to be? Emails show that SORTA was in extensive conversations with Johnson. SORTA spokeswoman Brandy Jones said Johnson was “enthusiastic” about the changes.

The emails show months of back-and-forth over students being abandoned on the dedicated routes with no way to get to school. Johnson even told SORTA in May a solution was necessary before the media caught wind of the problem.

The new busing plan started taking shape on July 1.

That day, SORTA’s CEO Darryl Haley had emailed Johnson to say he had “a crazy idea” he wanted to run past him over the phone.

Later that day, Johnson emailed him back with a plan.

“Darryl, I didn’t get where I’m at today in my career by playing it safe. I was brought to this District to transform our operations. Time is of the essence we essentially have 10 business days to roll up our sleeves and get a plan together,” he said. “I’ve debriefed my leadership team and they’re ready to step in and support. I’m refraining from communicating any of this to District leadership or our Board until we are in sync.”

Johnson included an outline. He said the goals were to “create a universal public transit system with student specific supports,” reduce the district’s demand of SORTA and identify reasons why the plan was in line with CPS initiatives.

It is unclear if or when Johnson ever informed the district or the board. The Enquirer’s attempts to reach Johnson on Thursday were unsuccessful.

SORTA was planning implementation

SORTA spokeswoman Jones said during the month of July there were at least five meetings at SORTA headquarters with staff from the school district to implement the plan.

During that time, SORTA mapped the homes of every CPS student who used the bus system, officials at the agency said. Jones said two new crosstown routes and other expansions were added to fully cover the old dedicated routes. Routes were also adjusted to make sure students were always dropped off within 200 feet of their school.

The increased frequency of buses means that students will no longer miss the bus because another one should be along every five to seven minutes, Jones explained.

She added that nearly half of the students who use Metro to get to school were already using “unrestricted passes” because the dedicated routes did not reach them.

In the 2020 school year, 4,731 students used the dedicated routes and 4,047 used unrestricted passes.

A letter to parents was drafted. Discussions about printing and distributing the passes were taking place. SORTA was already creating the online tools necessary to help parents and students navigate the new system.

CPS board had concerns

Then the CPS board met on July 19 for its fact-finding session. The executive session was not open to the public.

However, an email from Johnson on July 21 – the date that was planned to make the changes public – states the board had concerns.

“As a result Metro was informed and agreed to NOT release a joint statement concerning the driver shortages resulting in service changes impacting our students for the upcoming school year,” Johnson wrote. “Metro understands and acknowledges the hardship and communication efforts that the District must now address in a short timeframe.”

The district said in a statement to The Enquirer it wanted to slow things down and make sure parents knew this was the result of a driver shortage because district leaders did not view the changes as a positive thing. Driver issues were behind many of the problems with the dedicated routes.

What happened next is unclear. SORTA says it was given the go-ahead to announce the plan with the understanding that the school district would then release information to its parents.

Cincinnati busing: Metro to end special CPS bus service, offer passes to students instead

The school district said it did not learn of SORTA’s plans to announce the changes until Tuesday morning.

“This opened a window to advocate for potential changes that CPS leadership had not previously known were available to us,” the statement said.

On Wednesday, the district issued a strongly-worded press release calling for the plan to be rolled back.

“Elimination of the XTRA routes may resolve an operating challenge for SORTA, but it does so at the expense of Cincinnati’s students and families and without due consideration of the true impact on their daily lives,” Interim Superintendent Tianay Amat said in the statement.

No going back to previous busing policy

But SORTA says it’s too late. School start times have changed, so even if the same XTRA routes were brought back there would not be enough time to redesign them.

“There is literally no time left,” Jones said. “That would be impossible. There is no going back.”

Both Interim Superintendent Amat and SORTA CEO Haley declined to comment for this story.

Changes to CPS busing: What we know and what we don’t

While district officials say they still want to meet with SORTA to work on bringing back the dedicated routes, work is continuing on the new plan.

Emails obtained by The Enquirer show staff at CPS and SORTA communicating Thursday morning about printing the student bus passes.

SORTA is holding an informational meeting from 4-6 p.m., Aug. 5 at its offices at 525 Vine Street in Downtown. The event will be live-streamed on the Cincinnati Metro Facebook page.

SORTA said that by the middle of next week students and parents will be able to use Google Trip Planner to map their route to school, as long as they put in a date after Aug. 19. The agency also said additional online tools will be available to help parents.

Yellow bus service for younger students is not affected by this plan and remains in place.

