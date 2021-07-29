Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Deadly shooting in Forest Park

A man is dead in a Forest Park shooting under investigation as a homicide, police confirmed...
A man is dead in a Forest Park shooting under investigation as a homicide, police confirmed early Thursday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead in a Forest Park shooting under investigation as a homicide, police confirmed early Thursday.

A man who appears to be shot twice was found on the road behind Sydni’s Saloon off Kemper Meadow Lane and Pellston Court about 2 a.m., said Forest Park Lt. Adam Pape.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a patron of Sydni’s Saloon spotted the man’s body behind the bar.

Patrons and employees at the saloon were questioned, but the police say they received no pertinent information.

Those people were released, and the bar has since closed for the night.

Police remain on scene trying to determine precisely where the man was shot.

His name and age have not been released.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue update this story throughout the morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of Harry McDowell was posted on Facebook shortly after the police department said he...
Wanted man taunts North College Hill police with Facebook post
Authorities respond to an explosion in a home in Versailles, Indiana that resulted in one death.
Indiana man killed in garage explosion identified
Police responded to a report of shots fired and multiple people fighting at a Springdale...
Springdale police investigating another fight, shooting incident at entertainment business
Kyle Whittle
Driver intentionally hit cruiser during chase, potentially hurting 2 officers: court docs
John Werner
Remains of missing 43-year-old man found in Dearborn County

Latest News

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Rounds of thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and...
Severe thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, hail
The search for Randy Sellers continues nearly 41 years after his disappearance
‘They’re still desperate for answers:’ Search for Randy Sellers continues nearly 41 years later
One of three suspects police say opened fire at a man in North College Hill on Wednesday.
Police searching for car, 3 suspects after targeted shooting in North College Hill
Concert-goers enjoy the Foo Fighters at the new ICON Music Center's outside stage
Fans pack ICON Music Center’s outdoor lawn for the Foo Fighters