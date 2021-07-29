Deadly shooting in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead in a Forest Park shooting under investigation as a homicide, police confirmed early Thursday.

A man who appears to be shot twice was found on the road behind Sydni’s Saloon off Kemper Meadow Lane and Pellston Court about 2 a.m., said Forest Park Lt. Adam Pape.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a patron of Sydni’s Saloon spotted the man’s body behind the bar.

A man is dead after being shot twice according to LT. Adam Pape from the Forest Park Operations Division. Police are investigating this as a homicide after the man was found on the road behind Sydni’s Saloon.

LIVE this a.m. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/I49qnLrhb8 — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) July 29, 2021

Patrons and employees at the saloon were questioned, but the police say they received no pertinent information.

Those people were released, and the bar has since closed for the night.

Police remain on scene trying to determine precisely where the man was shot.

His name and age have not been released.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue update this story throughout the morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.