Fans pack ICON Music Center’s outdoor lawn for the Foo Fighters

The first large concert at the Banks’ new music venue went off without a hitch.
Concert-goers enjoy the Foo Fighters at the new ICON Music Center's outside stage
Concert-goers enjoy the Foo Fighters at the new ICON Music Center's outside stage
By Kody Fisher
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s sparkling new music venue at The Banks hosted its first outdoor concert on Wednesday when the Foo Fighters took the stage.

Ticketed fans numbering in the thousands filled the lawn that sits on a garage podium adjacent to The Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center.

But they weren’t the only ones to enjoy the show. Turns out there are pretty good sightlines all around!

