Fans pack ICON Music Center’s outdoor lawn for the Foo Fighters

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s sparkling new music venue at The Banks hosted its first outdoor concert on Wednesday when the Foo Fighters took the stage.

Ticketed fans numbering in the thousands filled the lawn that sits on a garage podium adjacent to The Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center.

But they weren’t the only ones to enjoy the show. Turns out there are pretty good sightlines all around!

