First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm risk this afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day with the potential for severe thunderstorms. As muggy and humid air moves in ahead of a cold front, storms will begin to develop mainly after 1 p.m. through late evening. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts but hail and an isolated brief, weak tornado are also possible. An isolated shower could pop up anytime before this time range.

Tomorrow stays partly cloudy, but you’ll notice lower humidity and a nice mix of sun and clouds. Friday temperatures will stay in the lower 80s. Clouds begin to build back on Saturday morning. Most of the day stays dry, but portions of Northern Kentucky will hold onto some humidity and a few showers until Saturday afternoon. Best chance for weekend showers comes on Saturday night.

Sky conditions clear on Sunday morning. The forecast remains consistent through Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the lower 80s.

