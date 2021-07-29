Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm risk this afternoon

Cooler and less humid this weekend.
logo
logo(WXIX)
By Olga Breese
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day with the potential for severe thunderstorms. As muggy and humid air moves in ahead of a cold front, storms will begin to develop mainly after 1 p.m. through late evening. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts but hail and an isolated brief, weak tornado are also possible. An isolated shower could pop up anytime before this time range.

Tomorrow stays partly cloudy, but you’ll notice lower humidity and a nice mix of sun and clouds. Friday temperatures will stay in the lower 80s. Clouds begin to build back on Saturday morning. Most of the day stays dry, but portions of Northern Kentucky will hold onto some humidity and a few showers until Saturday afternoon. Best chance for weekend showers comes on Saturday night.

Sky conditions clear on Sunday morning. The forecast remains consistent through Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the lower 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of Harry McDowell was posted on Facebook shortly after the police department said he...
Wanted man taunts North College Hill police with Facebook post
Authorities respond to an explosion in a home in Versailles, Indiana that resulted in one death.
Indiana man killed in garage explosion identified
Police responded to a report of shots fired and multiple people fighting at a Springdale...
Springdale police investigating another fight, shooting incident at entertainment business
John Werner
Remains of missing 43-year-old man found in Dearborn County
Kyle Whittle
Driver intentionally hit cruiser during chase, potentially hurting 2 officers: court docs

Latest News

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Rounds of thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and...
Severe thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, hail
Frank Marzullo
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Severe Storm Risk
Frank's Thursday Video Forecast Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Severe Storms Possible