First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Severe Storm Risk

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day because Severe Thunderstorms are possible after 1pm through late evening. Muggy and humid air will fuel these storms as a cold front pushes south out of the Great Lakes and Northern Plains regions. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts but hail and an isolated brief, weak tornado are also possible. An isolated shower could pop up anytime before this time range.

By Friday afternoon the humidity will be dropping back to comfortable levels and the sky will be clearing except for the Northern Kentucky counties of the FOX19 NOW viewing area that will be stuck with sticky and a few showers until Saturday afternoon.

Late Saturday and early Sunday a shower possible. otherwise the weekend looks mainly dry and lower humidity. Daytime highs this weekend low 80′s.

The trend continues then Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week looking dry and pleasant.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.