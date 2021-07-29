Get a free cheese coney on Thursday for National Chili Dog Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - How better to celebrate a holiday than with a Cincinnati cheese coney?

(A question absolutely nobody asked the Mets announcers, but we digress.)

Even better if that cheese coney comes on National Chili Dog Day... and it’s free!

Well, Gold Star Chili is your ticket to paradise.

All you have to do is head to a Gold Star location on Thursday, July 29 and order a Pepsi.

Voila! Free cheese coney from one of Cincinnati’s favorite chili purveyors. (Check out their Instagram story if you don’t believe us.)

Not to be outdone, Skyline Chili has released a pair of custom sneakers for National Chili Dog Day, and they are **chef’s kiss** spectacular.

The sweepstakes to win a pair ends Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

No National Chili Dog Day coney deal that we can see from Skyline, but it’s not like you a deal going to scarf one down―or, let’s be honest, four.

