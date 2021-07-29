Glier’s Goettafest returns to Newport, expands to Covington
NEWPORT, KY (WXIX) - Glier’s Goettafest is expanding to Newport and Covington and will take place over two weekends for a total of eight days.
The celebration of goetta will be held from July 29 through Aug. 1 and Aug. 5 through Aug. 8.
Queen City Riverboats will take people from Goettafest East at Newport’s Festival Park to Goettafest West at the new Covington Plaza.
Activities include live entertainment, family-oriented goetta-themed games, and lots of food.
The hours are Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.
People can take the riverboat shuttle all day for $5. Children ages 12 and under can ride for free.
Goetta, a favorite food in Cincinnati, is a blend of pork, beef, spices and oats.
Glier’s, founded in 1946, is the largest producer of goetta in the world.
