Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Glier’s Goettafest returns to Newport, expands to Covington

By Lauren Artino
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, KY (WXIX) - Glier’s Goettafest is expanding to Newport and Covington and will take place over two weekends for a total of eight days.

The celebration of goetta will be held from July 29 through Aug. 1 and Aug. 5 through Aug. 8.

Queen City Riverboats will take people from Goettafest East at Newport’s Festival Park to Goettafest West at the new Covington Plaza.

Activities include live entertainment, family-oriented goetta-themed games, and lots of food.

The hours are Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

People can take the riverboat shuttle all day for $5. Children ages 12 and under can ride for free.

Goetta, a favorite food in Cincinnati, is a blend of pork, beef, spices and oats.

Glier’s, founded in 1946, is the largest producer of goetta in the world.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of Harry McDowell was posted on Facebook shortly after the police department said he...
Wanted man taunts North College Hill police with Facebook post
Authorities respond to an explosion in a home in Versailles, Indiana that resulted in one death.
Indiana man killed in garage explosion identified
Police responded to a report of shots fired and multiple people fighting at a Springdale...
Springdale police investigating another fight, shooting incident at entertainment business
John Werner
Remains of missing 43-year-old man found in Dearborn County
Kyle Whittle
Driver intentionally hit cruiser during chase, potentially hurting 2 officers: court docs

Latest News

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Rounds of thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and...
Severe thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, hail
Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. Harold W. Hayden was killed in World War II in 1943 and accounted for...
Cincinnati-area Marine accounted for from World War II
A man is dead in a Forest Park shooting under investigation as a homicide, police confirmed...
Deadly shooting in Forest Park
Isabelle Marino celebrates her 100th birthday.
Ohio woman ‘still sharp as a tack’ on 105th birthday