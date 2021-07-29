Glier’s Goettafest returns to Newport, expands to Covington

NEWPORT, KY (WXIX) - Glier’s Goettafest is expanding to Newport and Covington and will take place over two weekends for a total of eight days.

The celebration of goetta will be held from July 29 through Aug. 1 and Aug. 5 through Aug. 8.

Queen City Riverboats will take people from Goettafest East at Newport’s Festival Park to Goettafest West at the new Covington Plaza.

Activities include live entertainment, family-oriented goetta-themed games, and lots of food.

The hours are Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

People can take the riverboat shuttle all day for $5. Children ages 12 and under can ride for free.

Goetta, a favorite food in Cincinnati, is a blend of pork, beef, spices and oats.

Glier’s, founded in 1946, is the largest producer of goetta in the world.

