Here’s what you can buy during the sales tax holiday

For the first week in August, clothing items under $75 and school supplies under $20 will be exempt from the state’s sales tax.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Starting next weekend, from August 6-8, you won’t have to pay sales tax on certain clothing or school supplies during the annual sales tax holiday. This is the third year Ohio has offered this holiday on the first weekend in August.

During those three days, clothing items under $75 and school supplies under $20 will be exempt from the state’s sales tax. It also includes school instructional materials priced at $20 or less. There is no limit on the total purchase. The exemption is determined by the price of each individual item. The holiday does not extend to items purchased for business or trade purposes.

Qualifying clothing purchases do not include accessories, sports equipment, protective equipment, patches, belt buckles, costume masks, or sewing equipment. A complete guide to what does and does not qualify can be found here.

Qualifying school supply purchases include the following items:

BindersCrayonsLegal padsPencil sharpeners
BookbagsErasersLunchboxesPencils
CalculatorsFolders (expandable, pocket, plastic, manila)MarkersPens
Cellophane tapeGlue, paste, and paste sticksNotebooksProtractors
Blackboard chalkHighlightersPaper (looseleaf, copy, graph, tracing, manila, colored, construction)Rulers
CompassesIndex cardsPoster boardScissors
Composition booksIndex card boxesPencil boxes and other school supply boxesWriting tablets

