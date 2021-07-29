Here’s what you can buy during the sales tax holiday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Starting next weekend, from August 6-8, you won’t have to pay sales tax on certain clothing or school supplies during the annual sales tax holiday. This is the third year Ohio has offered this holiday on the first weekend in August.

During those three days, clothing items under $75 and school supplies under $20 will be exempt from the state’s sales tax. It also includes school instructional materials priced at $20 or less. There is no limit on the total purchase. The exemption is determined by the price of each individual item. The holiday does not extend to items purchased for business or trade purposes.

Qualifying clothing purchases do not include accessories, sports equipment, protective equipment, patches, belt buckles, costume masks, or sewing equipment. A complete guide to what does and does not qualify can be found here.

Qualifying school supply purchases include the following items:

Binders Crayons Legal pads Pencil sharpeners Bookbags Erasers Lunchboxes Pencils Calculators Folders (expandable, pocket, plastic, manila) Markers Pens Cellophane tape Glue, paste, and paste sticks Notebooks Protractors Blackboard chalk Highlighters Paper (looseleaf, copy, graph, tracing, manila, colored, construction) Rulers Compasses Index cards Poster board Scissors Composition books Index card boxes Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes Writing tablets

