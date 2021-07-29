Contests
Joey Votto sets Reds record with another HR

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto points to his name on his jersey after hitting a home run off...
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto points to his name on his jersey after hitting a home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Zach Davies during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reds slugger Joey Votto continues his unthinkable performance with ANOTHER home run on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs.

Votto set the Reds’ franchise record with his eighth home run in six games, the team twitted.

Votto connected with a pitch in the bottom of the first inning to send the ball over the right center field wall in Wrigley Field.

Votto now has 20 home runs on the year.

