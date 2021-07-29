Joey Votto sets Reds record with another HR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reds slugger Joey Votto continues his unthinkable performance with ANOTHER home run on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs.

Votto set the Reds’ franchise record with his eighth home run in six games, the team twitted.

Votto connected with a pitch in the bottom of the first inning to send the ball over the right center field wall in Wrigley Field.

JOEY VOTTO STILL BANGS JOEY VOTTO STILL BANGS JOEY VOTTO STILL BANGS JOEY VOTTO STILL BANGS JOEY VOTTO STILL BANGS JOEY VOTTO STILL BANGS JOEY VOTTO STILL BANGS JOEY VOTTO STILL BANGS JOEY VOTTO STILL BANGS JOEY VOTTO STILL BANGS JOEY VOTTO STILL BANGS JOEY VOTTO STILL BANGS pic.twitter.com/0bsGlieMc6 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 29, 2021

Votto now has 20 home runs on the year.

