LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update as mask mandate renewed for state buildings

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Gov. Andy Beshear is giving a Team Kentucky update less than 24 hours after announcing a renewed mask mandate in state buildings.

As of Thursday, masks or face covers are required in all Kentucky state buildings.

Gov. Beshear said every employee, regardless of vaccination status, in a state building and around others must wear a mask.

This includes anyone inside an executive branch building or office and inside state vehicles where another employee is present.

Beshear said employees who can practice social distancing in their office may take the mask off.

Employees who do not comply with the policy will be removed from government buildings.

Those visiting a state building will also be required to mask up.

