Murder arrest made in fatal July 4 shooting

Family members say the shooting resulted from heated emotions after a car crash.
Sean Johnson
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police on Thursday announced an arrest in the shooting death of a man on July 4.

The shooting happened around 6:55 p.m. in the 4800 block of Winneste Avenue in Forest Park.

Officers were dispatched on reports of a car crash and a person shot.

They found 34-year-old Sean Johnson at the scene. First responders transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

Days later, family members described how the crash led to the shooting.

Nearly a month later, police arrested Keon Robinson, 30, on a murder charge related to Johnson’s death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Homicide Unit: 513-352-3542.

