NKY man facing child porn charges after investigation, sheriff’s office says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 33-year-old man is facing child porn charges after an undercover police computer received videos from his electronic device.

The Campbell County Police Department used an undercover computer to connect with Ryan Guilfoyle’s device, according to a release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Once the connection was made, the department received more than 100 videos from Guilfoyle’s device.

The videos were obtained through a peer-to-peer file-sharing network.

Campbell County detectives found Guilfoyle’s home address was in Boone County and referred the investigation to the sheriff’s office.

A search warrant was executed Thursday at Guilfoyle’s home on Remington Cove, the sheriff’s office said.

Guilfoyle admitted during an interview with detectives that he downloaded files containing videos of juvenile girls in sexual acts, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 33-year-old is facing a charge of possession or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

His bond is set at $10,000 cash, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.

