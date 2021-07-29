Ohio woman ‘still sharp as a tack’ on 105th birthday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At 105, Isabelle Marino’s family says she is “still sharp as a tack!”

The local woman reached a major milestone Thursday: she turned 105 years old.

Her birthday will be celebrated with a party of her family and friends in Aurora.

Born on July 29, 1916 in West Virginia, Marino has lived through two pandemics and more than a dozen presidencies.

She moved to Gallipolis, Ohio when she was about 10 years old, her granddaughter said. She now lives in Mentor-on-the-Lake.

Isabelle’s roommate, her 80-year-old niece, helps her some, but her family said she is mostly independent.

Marino worked as the Head Bookkeeper at Stouffer’s in downtown Cleveland, her family said.

Marino’s granddaughter said she has outlived her four children. She has 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

