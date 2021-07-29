Over-the-Rhine at tipping point as community gathers to discuss gun violence

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a pandemic year that saw shootings spike in Over-the-Rhine, the neighborhood stands at a crossroads when it comes to gun violence.

In the immediate sense, that pandemic year takes central focus. Things could return to historical norms in the second half of 2021, and we might look back on 2020 as an aberrant interval of bloodshed.

But it could also mark the beginning of a trend, in which case the neighborhood must reckon with systemic issues to create long-term solutions.

That is what stakeholders will be able to do at a public safety forum tonight, held at the Ensemble Theater at 6 p.m.

An array of community members and law-enforcement authorities will attend, including CPD officers and the University of Cincinnati Trauma Crisis Team.

Thursday’s forum is the second of its kind after the first was held in Westwood in early July.

They are the brainchild of Cincinnati City Council member Betsy Sunderman, who envisioned the forum series as a way of building partnerships and crowdsourcing solutions while giving voice to the particular concerns of each neighborhood.

In Over-the-Rhine, as in Westwood, the discussion is unlikely to stray too far from the threat of gun violence.

Where things stand

There’s a lot to be said about Over-the-Rhine, an example of urban density rare outside the east coast and unique in the midwest whose recent transformation has been, to put it mildly, astonishing.

It is also city’s second-most violent neighborhood over the last five years by total shooting incidents, according to city data. (Avondale is first; Westwood is fourth.)

A shooting on Walnut Street three days ago reaffirmed that reality, just as it punctuated twelve months of gun violence that began during the pandemic and seems not to have stopped.

But the data there is murky, rather painting the picture of a neighborhood whose present and future are in flux—and that is due entirely to the strange year that was 2020.

Since 2017, an average of 5.5 shooting deaths are reported in Over-the-Rhine per year.

The neighborhood has seen three shooting deaths so far in 2021.

That puts it on track for 4.7 shooting deaths—15 percent below the historical averages—this year (determined by extrapolating the historical shooting data and accounting for a small year-to-date variance in annual fatalities.)

But what about nonfatal shootings? Here’s where 2020 throws a wrench into things.

Historical data puts Over-the-Rhine on pace for a 15 percent increase in nonfatal shooting victims by the end of 2021.

That data, however, is skewed by the uncharacteristic surge in shootings in the neighborhood August-December 2020.

In the “normal” years of 2017-2019, 38 percent of nonfatal shootings occurred August-December. In 2020, it was 58 percent—22 of that year’s 38 nonfatal shootings.

So far in 2021, Over-the-Rhine has seen 18 nonfatal shootings.

That gives puts the neighborhood on track for three outcomes:

Extrapolate using the “normal” years, and the neighborhood is on pace for 29 nonfatal shootings, which is slightly above the historical norm;

Extrapolate using historical data with 2020 included, and the neighborhood is on pace for 32.8 nonfatal shootings (hence the 15 percent increase;) or

Extrapolate using just 2020 data, and the neighborhood is on pace for 42.8 nonfatal shootings, which would represent an alarming increase.

So where does the neighborhood go from here? The outlook is unclear.

What is clear is that whatever happens in the final months of 2021 will go a long way to determining how we look back at 2020.

