Pixar exhibit opening at Cincinnati Museum Center

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Science Behind Pixar exhibit will be giving guests their turn in the artist’s seat at the Cincinnati Museum Center.

The interactive exhibit will open Oct. 22.

Guests will be able to come face-to-face with popular characters, including Buzz Lightyear, Dory, Mike and Sulley, Edna Mode and WALL-E.

“The Science Behind Pixar demonstrates how wonderfully the components of STEM intersect to create whimsical worlds and iconic characters who have defined a generation,” said Elizabeth Pierce, president & CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center. “With interactive elements that make the complex concepts of digital animation accessible to a variety of age groups, the exhibition will inspire the next generation of imagineers to bring their own visions to life.”

Through eight interactive areas, the exhibit will allow guests to imagine the STEM concepts behind Pixar’s films by shining a lamp on the steps in the filmmaking process – modeling, rigging, surfaces, sets and cameras, animation, simulation, lighting and rendering.

Some of the activities include:

Discover how camera placement and angles created a bug’s-eye view in A Bug’s Life

Create a digital sculpture from an artist’s sketch

Use lights to solve challenges similar to ones faced by Pixar in creating underwater scenes in Finding Nemo

See how models are given a virtual skeleton that enables animators to pose them

Build a robot inspired by those in WALL•E

Try your hand at stop-motion animation of a jumping lamp and watch a short film of what you produced

See and touch scale models of many of Pixar’s beloved characters

Tickets will be available soon.

For more information, visit their website.

