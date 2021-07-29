Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police searching for car, 3 suspects after targeted shooting in North College Hill

The three suspects got away in a white Nissan Altima.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is expected to recover Wednesday night following a shooting in which police say three suspects stalked him before opening fire.

The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m in the 6900 block of Rob Vern Drive, police say.

When the victim got out of his vehicle, three suspects started shooting at him. At least 12 rounds were fired.

Police believe it was a planned event.

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for a white Nissan Altima (pictured below) with unknown plates.

No suspect descriptions were provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

A white Nissan Altima flees the scene of a shooting in North College Hill
A white Nissan Altima flees the scene of a shooting in North College Hill(North College Hill Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Daniel (left) and Alan Daniel (right). Alan Daniel is a trustee in Madison Township and...
Corruption investigation underway in Butler County, sheriff confirms
Alleged dispute over Instacart trip caught on Ring camera
Tri-State woman recounts ‘scary’ Instacart delivery experience
The crash happened around 12 p.m. Tuesday.
Victim identified in fatal Paddock Hills crash
Authorities respond to an explosion in a home in Versailles, Indiana that resulted in one death.
Indiana man killed in garage explosion identified
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired

Latest News

Concert-goers enjoy the Foo Fighters at the new ICON Music Center's outside stage
Fans pack ICON Music Center’s outdoor lawn for the Foo Fighters
Todd Daniel (left) and Alan Daniel (right). Alan Daniel is a trustee in Madison Township and...
Corruption investigation underway in Butler County, sheriff confirms
Joshua Turner
Kenton County jury convicts man on ‘horrific’ underage rape charges
From left to right: Brian McGuire, Thomas Hall, Alan Daniel.
Lawsuit: Madison Twp trustees met illegally, asked official to help cover it up