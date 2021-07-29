Police searching for car, 3 suspects after targeted shooting in North College Hill

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is expected to recover Wednesday night following a shooting in which police say three suspects stalked him before opening fire.

The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m in the 6900 block of Rob Vern Drive, police say.

When the victim got out of his vehicle, three suspects started shooting at him. At least 12 rounds were fired.

Police believe it was a planned event.

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for a white Nissan Altima (pictured below) with unknown plates.

No suspect descriptions were provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

A white Nissan Altima flees the scene of a shooting in North College Hill (North College Hill Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.