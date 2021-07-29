Suspect arrested in connection with early July murder
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A murder suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a 21-year-old on July 7.
Marquez Amison, 20, was arrested Thursday for the murder of 21-year-old Key’olvonte Heidelburg, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
On July 7, officers responded to the 3500 block of Lossing Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a person shot.
Police said they found Heidelburg at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.
Cincinnati Fire Department personnel took Heidelburg to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.
