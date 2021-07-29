Suspect arrested in connection with early July murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A murder suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a 21-year-old on July 7.

Marquez Amison, 20, was arrested Thursday for the murder of 21-year-old Key’olvonte Heidelburg, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Marquez Amison, 20, was arrested on Thursday, police said. (Cincinnati Police Department)

On July 7, officers responded to the 3500 block of Lossing Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Police said they found Heidelburg at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

Cincinnati Fire Department personnel took Heidelburg to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

