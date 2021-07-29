Serial rapist indicted in NKY

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Campbell County Prosecutor Michelle Snodgrass announced a serial rapist has been indicted for multiple counts of rape, sodomy, burglary and kidnapping.

William Blankenship is accused of raping women and girls over several decades.

He was indicted on 26 counts for the rapes dating as far back as 1987. Other charges include sex abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor.

According to Snodgrass, there were six victims total - three of whom were minors.

The prosecutor said five of the victims were home invasions and did not know their alleged rapist. One of the victims was 14 and had a consensual relationship with Blankenship. Two others were 12- years-old.

He is currently in the Hamilton County jail awaiting trial for similar charges.

Last year, Blankenship, 55, was indicted in Hamilton County on three counts of burglary, four counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

He’s accused of breaking into three homes in the Mt. Washington/Anderson Township area from 1999-2001 and raping three separate victims, once by dragging a 14-year-old girl from a tent sleepover with friends and attacking her in a nearby field.

DNA testing is what led to both indictments.

Snodgrass said Campbell County went back through unsolved rape cases from decades prior to see if Blankenship was connected to any of them.

“He’s been committing horrific crimes in our communities for decades. It’s horrible,” she said.

According to Snodgrass, she said these indictments don’t mean it’s done and they will continue to go back through unsolved rape cases.

“It’s certainly ongoing. We don’t stop today - that is not what we’re here for. I know that these officers and this task force are going to continue doing what they do and they’re going to look at old cases and submit what they can to see if anything else can be done,” she said.

