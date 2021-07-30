2 lawmakers introduce bill to legalize marijuana in Ohio

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Two state lawmakers introduced legislation Friday to legalize recreational use of marijuana in Ohio.

State Reps. Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) and Terrence Upchurch (D-Cleveland) say their bill will have four major components: Decriminalization, Marijuana Excise Tax, Commerce and Licensing, and Medical Marijuana.

Medical marijuana is legal in Ohio.

About two months ago, the State Medical Board of Ohio expanded the list of qualifying medical conditions for someone to get a medical marijuana card.

Ohio approves 3 existing conditions for medical marijuana use

This new legislation would allow for adult cultivation and possession of marijuana and allows for the expungement of conviction records for previous cultivation and possession offenses.

The bill would also levy an excise tax of 10% on a marijuana retailer’s or microbusiness’s gross receipts from the sale of marijuana.

Excise tax revenue would be distributed in part to primary and secondary (K-12) education, for the repair and maintenance of roads and bridges, and up to $20 million annually for two years would be used for clinical trials researching the efficacy of marijuana in treating the medical conditions of veterans and preventing veteran suicide.

“It’s time to lead Ohio forward,” Weinstein said. “This is a big step for criminal justice reform, for our veterans, for economic opportunity, and for our individual liberties.”

Upchurch said this bill “is much needed in Ohio, and it’s time for Ohio to become a national leader in marijuana decriminalization and legalization. This bill is more than just about legalization, it’s about economic and workforce development, it’s about decriminalization, and it’s about healthcare! The time is now, and I look forward to getting this done in a bipartisan fashion.”

The bill now awaits a bill number and committee assignment.

