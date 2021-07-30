Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

BGSU expells three students, suspends 17 following the hazing death of Stone Foltz

The discipline follows an internal investigation by the school following the incident on March 4.
Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University announced Friday that the administration has permanently suspended three students following the hazing death of Stone Foltz in March of this year. An additional 17 students were suspended from the university for between three and eight years. One student received a deferred suspension. The school did not release the identities of the students.

The discipline follows an internal investigation by the school following the incident on March 4.

The announcement came with the release of an anti-hazing report from the university which outlined a plan to enhance the school’s efforts to combat hazing on campus. It includes a zero-tolerance policy.

Sophomore Stone Foltz died on March 7, three days after he was found unresponsive in his Bowling Green apartment after attending a hazing event hosted by the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Following Stone’s death, BGSU expelled the fraternity from campus. Seven people allegedly involved in the incident have been arrested and charged.

In the months since Stone’s death, Ohio lawmakers have passed and signed into law a new piece of legislation strengthening criminal penalties for hazing charges.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead in a Forest Park shooting under investigation as a homicide, police confirmed...
Police identify victim in fatal Forest Park shooting
The court determined there is no exception to the law.
Ohio ordered to address appeals of unemployment benefits denials within 21 days
An Ohio judge on Thursday denied an injunction in a case to resume Ohio's participation in the...
Hamilton County woman loses Ohio suit over $300/week unemployment benefits
Joshua Turner
Kenton County jury convicts man on ‘horrific’ underage rape charges
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Rounds of thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and...
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, hail

Latest News

Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting that happened in Walnut Hills Friday night.
Suspected arrested following deadly early July shooting in Walnut Hills
Following the recent surge of COVID-19 delta variant cases, Kroger is encouraging all employees...
Kroger recommends all employees and staff wear masks in stores, regardless of vaccination status
Lin and the baby are doing great, spending most of their time in the nest box, the zoo said.
Red panda cub born at Cincinnati Zoo comes as surprise
Health officials are updating Hamilton County guidance.
Hamilton County listed as area of ‘substantial spread’ for COVID-19, health department says