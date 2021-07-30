Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bodies of 2 young children discovered during Maryland traffic stop

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX, Md. (Gray News) - A routine traffic stop turned up something disturbing, authorities said.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night in Essex, where, police said, officers during a traffic stop found two young children, a boy and girl, dead inside a car.

Authorities identified the children as 7-year-old Joshlyn Johnson and 5-year-old Larry O’Neil.

“Tonight, the entire Baltimore County Police Department grieves with the community over the unspeakable deaths of two innocent children,” Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said. “The investigation into this atrocious crime will not stop until those responsible are brought to justice.”

“Something suspicious about this vehicle ... piqued the interest of our patrol officers. Exactly what unfolded, I’m not at liberty to share at this point, only because this does remain an active and open investigation,” said Joy Stewart, director of Public Affairs for Baltimore County Police.

Police took the driver into custody as officers continue to push for answers in this early investigation.

“Our detectives have a great deal of evidence they’re going through at this point,” Stewart said. “As I mentioned, the relationship between these children and the driver remains part of this investigation.”

The suspect faces charges, leaving a father in shock of the five seconds of the traffic stop he has saved on his phone.

“It’s pretty crazy, kind of heart-breaking, man,” passerby Dan Bardzik said. “There was a pile of, almost, garbage and stuff next to it, and they were completely surrounded. This was a gruesome discovery.

“It takes your breath away because I have two kids - a 2 and 3-year-olds right now, so it’s like crazy, man, tragic loss of life.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WBAL contributed to this report.

Most Read

A man is dead in a Forest Park shooting under investigation as a homicide, police confirmed...
Police identify victim in fatal Forest Park shooting
The court determined there is no exception to the law.
Ohio ordered to address appeals of unemployment benefits denials within 21 days
Joshua Turner
Kenton County jury convicts man on ‘horrific’ underage rape charges
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Rounds of thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and...
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, hail
William Blankenship has been indicted in Hamilton and Campbell counties on similar charges.
Accused serial rapist jailed in Hamilton County now indicted on similar charges in NKY dating back to 1987

Latest News

The bipartisan group of Senate negotiators speak to reporters just after a vote to start work...
As Biden’s infrastructure plan advances, GOP considers getting to yes
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Thursday he joined a coalition of 23 other states...
Ohio Attorney General joins 23 states urging nation’s top court to overturn Roe v. Wade
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
‘Welcome home’: Evacuation flight brings 200 Afghans to US
A traffic stop on this Maryland street turned up something disturbing.
Officers find 2 children's dead bodies during traffic stop