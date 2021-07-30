Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Google to ban ‘sugar dating’ apps from Play store

This week the tech giant updated its Google Play policy to ban "sugar dating" apps.
This week the tech giant updated its Google Play policy to ban "sugar dating" apps.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Google’s relationship with so-called “sugar dating” apps has soured.

This week the tech giant updated its Google Play policy to ban such apps.

It says starting in September, any app that promotes “compensated sexual relationships” will not be allowed in the Google Play store.

“Sugar dating” is when money or gifts are exchanged for companionship.

The new policy does not affect other kinds of dating apps.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead in a Forest Park shooting under investigation as a homicide, police confirmed...
Police identify victim in fatal Forest Park shooting
The court determined there is no exception to the law.
Ohio ordered to address appeals of unemployment benefits denials within 21 days
An Ohio judge on Thursday denied an injunction in a case to resume Ohio's participation in the...
Hamilton County woman loses Ohio suit over $300/week unemployment benefits
Joshua Turner
Kenton County jury convicts man on ‘horrific’ underage rape charges
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Rounds of thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and...
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, hail

Latest News

In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
First evacuation flight brings 221 Afghans, many kids, to US
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
'I should have gotten the damn vaccine': Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
Afghan allies make urgent pleas to get out of the country.
Afghan allies make urgent pleas to get out of country