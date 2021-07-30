Gov. DeWine visits new Kroger Distribution Center for ribbon cutting

Contests
Kroger in Newport, Ky. (FOX19 file photo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gov. Mike DeWine will be visiting the new Kroger Distribution Center in Monroe for a ribbon-cutting Friday morning.

DeWine will be joined by Kroger’s corporate management team and others at 10 a.m. for the ceremony.

This is Kroger’s first automated distribution center in the U.S.

The 375,000 square-foot customer fulfillment center uses artificial intelligence, advanced robotics, and automation to fill home delivery grocery orders.

