Hamilton Co. listed as an area of ‘substantial spread’ for COVID-19, health department reports

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County has been identified by the CDC as an area of “substantial spread,” according to the Hamilton County Office of Public Health.

According to the CDC, substantial spread occurs when an area has more than 50 cases per 100,000 population in the last seven days. Health officials say Hamilton County is at 54.07.

Health officials are updating Hamilton County guidance in accordance with CDC recommendations:

Everyone, including those fully vaccinated, wear a mask in public indoor settings.

Fully-vaccinated people might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission, particularly if they are immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19, or if they have someone in their household who is immunocompromised, at increased risk of severe disease or not fully vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated people who have a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should be tested 3-5 days after exposure, and wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.

Universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

“The Delta variant has altered the game plan for COVID-19,” says Hamilton County Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman. “We know masking works and is yet another layer, in addition to vaccination, to protect all of us from another surge of the virus.”

Health officials say the vaccine remains the best way to avoid a COVID-19 infection, “The vaccines are safe, effective and readily available,” said Kesterman.“This is now a pandemic of the unvaccinated. If you have questions or concerns about the vaccine, please talk to a trusted health professional for the best information.”

