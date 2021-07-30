Contests
Humidity Drops Friday Afternoon, Mainly Dry This Weekend

Pleasant air mass sticking around through next week.
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dry Friday morning in tap, while we will still be a bit muggy, we will gradually get more comfortable through the day. By Friday afternoon the humidity will be dropping back to comfortable levels and the sky will be clearing with a high of 82 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, cooler and less humid. Look for highs in the upper 70s Saturday and low 80s on Sunday. A isolated shower or light thunderstorm is possible Sunday but nearly the entire weekend will be dry. Each day Monday through Friday of next week looks dry and pleasant.

