Kentucky, Ohio Attorney Generals join 23 states urging Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a coalition of 23 other states urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the landmark abortion decision Roe vs. Wade.

They filed a legal brief supporting a challenge to the 1973 ruling that gave women the constitutional right to abortion coming out of Mississippi, where most abortions are banned after 15 weeks.

The nation’s top court, to which President Donald Trump appointed three conservative justices in four years, has agreed to hear the case this fall.

The attorney generals contend the Supreme Court hasn’t been able to explain over the years the constitutional right to an abortion or provided a consistent legal standard for determining when the right to an abortion is violated by a state law, according to the brief.

“The jurisprudence of abortion has become like the 1960s fights over pornography--no one can say exactly what’s allowed and what’s not,” Yost said. “It’s like Justice Potter’s definition of pornography: ‘I know it when I see it.’ It’s time to end this failed experiment in judicial law-making and return the matter to the States.”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (Provided by the Ohio Attorney General's Office)

“The Commonwealth has a paramount interest in protecting unborn life, and Kentucky regularly acts on that interest by passing laws that protect the unborn and maternal health, reaffirm the dignity of human life, and protect the integrity of the medical profession,” Cameron said.

“Much like Mississippi’s 15-week law, Kentucky’s laws are often tied up for years in court challenges by abortion providers. The notion of a constitutional right to an abortion is a creation of the courts and has no basis in our Constitution. This case gives the high court the chance to correct this profound error by reconsidering Roe v. Wade and returning the issue to the states as required by the Constitution.”

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (Provided by the Kentucky Attorney General's Office)

The Mississippi law would allow exceptions to the 15-week ban in cases of medical emergency or severe fetal abnormality, but doctors found in violation of the ban would face mandatory suspension or revocation of their medical license.

The Supreme Court’s decision could impact Ohio’s abortion restrictions being worked out now in federal court.

Two abortion restrictions are currently on hold in Ohio: a ban after a fetal heartbeat is detected and another after a fetal diagnosis of Down syndrome.

