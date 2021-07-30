Contests
Kroger recommends all employees and staff wear masks in stores, regardless of vaccination status

Following the recent surge of COVID-19 delta variant cases, Kroger is encouraging all employees...
Following the recent surge of COVID-19 delta variant cases, Kroger is encouraging all employees and staff, regardless of vaccination status, to return to mask-wearing while inside stores.
By Emily DeLetter
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Following the recent surge of COVID-19 delta variant cases, Kroger is encouraging all employees and staff, regardless of vaccination status, to return to mask-wearing while inside stores.

In a statement from a Kroger spokesperson, the Cincinnati-based retailer said the updated recommendation was based on the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“In light of the Delta variant and updated CDC recommendations, we strongly encourage all individuals, including those who are vaccinated, to wear a mask when in our stores and facilities,” the statement reads. “We will continue to abide by all state and local mandates and encourage all Americans to get vaccinated, including our associates.”

Tuesday, the CDC recommended fully vaccinated people wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of “substantial or high transmission.”

Kroger currently requires unvaccinated employees to wear masks and requests for unvaccinated customers to wear masks while in stores and facilities.

Walmart and Sam’s Club announced Friday that stores and clubs will require masks for employees effective immediately, and customers are encouraged, but not required to wear masks.

