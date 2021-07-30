NKY teens among scholarship winners in vaccine incentive

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Fort Mitchell 14-year-old Julian Sandberg is one of five full-ride college scholarship winners in the latest vaccine incentive drawing.

Friday was the second of three “Shot at a Million” drawings.

Another scholarship winner is 14-year-old TJ from Owenton.

The full-ride college scholarship is awarded to five people ages 12 to 17 in each drawing.

A $1 million prize was awarded to one vaccinated Kentuckian who is 18 or older.

Ginger Schultz from the Louisville area won the $1 million prize on Friday.

Eligible participants must have received the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their first shot of Pfizer or Moderna.

Only one entry per person will be accepted and each entry is eligible for all future drawings.

The winners of the final drawing will be announced on Aug. 27.

