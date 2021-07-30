Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Mix of sun & clouds today, weekend stays mainly dry

logo
logo(WXIX)
By Olga Breese
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Midday clouds give way to plenty of afternoon sunshine. Humidity gets back to reasonable summer levels. This afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s closer to town, upper 70s in the suburbs.

The weekend loos nice. Saturday will stay mostly cloudy with a slight chance for late evening or overnight shower. Highs will hold in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy, cooler and less humid on Sunday with highs in the lower 80s. An isolated shower or light thunderstorm is possible Sunday but nearly the entire weekend will be dry. Each day Monday through Friday of next week looks dry and pleasant.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead in a Forest Park shooting under investigation as a homicide, police confirmed...
Police identify victim in fatal Forest Park shooting
The court determined there is no exception to the law.
Ohio ordered to address appeals of unemployment benefits denials within 21 days
Joshua Turner
Kenton County jury convicts man on ‘horrific’ underage rape charges
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Rounds of thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and...
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, hail
An Ohio judge on Thursday denied an injunction in a case to resume Ohio's participation in the...
Hamilton County woman loses Ohio suit over $300/week unemployment benefits

Latest News

Frank Marzullo
Humidity Drops Friday Afternoon, Mainly Dry This Weekend
Frank's Friday Forecast Update
Frank's Friday Forecast Update
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Cooler, Less Humid Air Arrives Friday for an Extended Stay
Cooler, Less Humid Air Arrives Friday for an Extended Stay
Overnight Update - Cooler, Less Humid Air Arrives Friday