Mix of sun & clouds today, weekend stays mainly dry

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Midday clouds give way to plenty of afternoon sunshine. Humidity gets back to reasonable summer levels. This afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s closer to town, upper 70s in the suburbs.

The weekend loos nice. Saturday will stay mostly cloudy with a slight chance for late evening or overnight shower. Highs will hold in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy, cooler and less humid on Sunday with highs in the lower 80s. An isolated shower or light thunderstorm is possible Sunday but nearly the entire weekend will be dry. Each day Monday through Friday of next week looks dry and pleasant.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.