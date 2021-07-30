Oxford bar requiring proof of vaccination, negative test

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A bar popular with Miami University students is requiring proof of vaccination for customers.

Brick Street in Oxford posted on Instagram that they will require: proof of vaccination, evidence of a negative COVID test, or evidence of a positive antibody test.

They say this is part of their goal of remaining at full capacity all year with no restrictions and to “celebrate a new beginning with all of you.”

Miami students will be returning to campus August 23, bringing thousands of people to the small Ohio town. Over 20,000 students attended the university in 2019, nearly doubling to town’s population.

Brick Street said they hoped that COVID would be “in the rear-view mirror” by the time the new semester began, but due to the Delta variant spread, they are rethinking COVID precautions.

“It is perfectly acceptable to show a picture of your COVID Vax card on your phone. You can present an email confirming vaccination or antibody results and, of course, show your actual card. We want to make it as easy as possible for each of you,” Brick Street wrote on Instagram.

The bar says plans are being finalized to allow them to provide vaccinations during the week, but until then, anyone who is vaccinated can enter a drawing for 50 VIP giveaways.

They wrote that they respect people’s rights not to get the vaccine, “At the same time, we hope that all of you respect our right to take precautions that we believe are in the best interest of our customers, employees and community.”

Oxford’s Assistant City Manager Jessica Greene told FOX19 the city is “pleased with Brick Street’s decision to require a COVID vaccine or negative test within 72 hours for its patrons.”

Greene says Oxford wants to helo as many people get the vaccine as possible. She says they are working on mobile vaccine clinics, offering $100 incentives.

