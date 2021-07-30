Contests
Pleasant weather for the weekend ahead

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a very warm and humid week, it looks like more comfortable weather is here for the weekend. Today was still a little on the humid side but the dewpoint is continuing to drop. Tonight’s low will be 63 with partly cloudy skies. After starting July with very wet weather, we’re actually ending the month with a stretch of mainly dry weather.

Saturday will be nice and cooler. The high will only be in the upper 70s with dry weather expected. Sunday will be similar but there is a small chance for rain in the afternoon. High 81.

Our pleasant and rather cool weather will take us through the first several days of August with highs in the low 80s through the end of next week. There will be a chance for rain beginning Thursday and Friday but it doesn’t look significant right now.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

